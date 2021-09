An inspiring comeback fell just a tad short on Tuesday for the WACO volleyball team when they lost a five set slugfest with Central Lee in Donnellson. The Hawks (5-4) took control early with set wins of 25-19 and 25-22 in the first and second. With their backs against the wall, the Warriors went to work with tooth and nail victories in the next two sets with scores of 28-26 and 25-13. The fifth and decisive set went Central Lee’s way with a 15-11 final. Makayla Morrison and Meghan Hopp were on a mission for the Hawks combining for 50 kills. WACO’s Ellah Kissell had a stretch where she took over finishing with 16 kills and Grace Coble dished out 34 assists. Jocelyn Fulton recorded 31 digs and the team had a 92% serve efficiency.

DONNELLSON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO