CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

UL set to host Ohio in quick turnaround

By Meagan Glover
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9qTr_0bvHYKge00

The Cajuns have win number one under their belt after defeating Nicholls.

Now, they shift their focus to Ohio, a familiar team they played just two years ago.

2019 was the largest win margin of their 3 game history against the Bobcats, so they have an idea of what to expect. Alongside battling their opponent, the Cajuns also have to battle a quick turnaround.

"The challenge is to stay focused," says veteran offensive lineman Shane Vallot. "It's a five day turnaround from one game to another. Its tough, but its a mental thing."

"Thursday night will be a big challenge," says head coach Billy Napier. "A lot of the same players on the film and certainly a lot of the same coaches. They are different in terms of how they're put together in all three phases in some ways and certainly we're in the middle of coming up with our plan and try to position the players as best we can for success."

In their last match-up UL put away Ohio, 45-25, on the road.

In their fourth contest this Thursday, they look to even the series.

Kick-off is set for 7 P.M. at Cajun Field.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
KATC News

KATC News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy