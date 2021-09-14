CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
METALS-Aluminium, nickel prices fall ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 9 days ago

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium and nickel prices fell on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data and reduced exposure after a supply shortage-driven rally in both metals earlier this month.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3% to 22,660 yuan a tonne at 0355 GMT, retreating after eight straight sessions of gains.

ShFE nickel dropped as much as 4.3% to 146,280 yuan a tonne, retreating from its record high of 155,140 yuan a tonne hit two sessions earlier.

ShFE copper fell 1.3% to 70,360 yuan a tonne, zinc declined 1.4% to 22,670 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 1.5% to 14,900 yuan a tonne.

On the London Metal Exchange, benchmark three-month nickel fell 0.4% to $19,640 a tonne, aluminium shed 0.4% to $2,884 a tonne, copper declined 0.3% to $9,533 a tonne and lead was down 0.6% at $2,280 a tonne.

The U.S. data due later in the day would give more clues to the pace of the world’s biggest economy’s stimulus tightening which could affect financial market’s liquidity, the global economic recovery and the dollar - all of which can impact base metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The premium of LME cash lead over the three-month contract CMPB0-3 contracted to $2.30 a tonne, its smallest since July 19, indicating easing tightness in nearby supply.

* Lithium prices have jumped to their highest in more than three years thanks to an upsurge in electric vehicle sales, depleting stocks of the battery material in top consumer China.

* A Chilean union at Albemarle Corp, the world’s top lithium producer, said on Monday it had rejected the company’s latest labor contract offer, leaving workers to continue a walk off that has extended for more than a month.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Aug

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate July

1230 US CPI MM, SA Aug

marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. home sales fall, house price inflation cooling

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell in August as supply remained tight, but there are signs the surge in house prices and the COVID-19 pandemic-fueled demand have probably run their course. Still, prices remain high enough to keep some potential buyers from a hot housing market. The...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17. That was slightly less than the average decline of 3.8 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline supplies, while distillate stockpiles were down by 2.6 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.5 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $71.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.80 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
Country
China
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Oil up Modestly Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Global oil markets put in a modest recovery on Tuesday after a 2% tumble in the previous session, as investors awaited U.S. inventory data that would point to demand in a market still struggling to return to optimal output after Hurricane Ida. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline of more than 6 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory declines of 432,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 1.7 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 3.8 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.78 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.49 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
