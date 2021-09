Regarding "3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event" (Sept. 12): I don’t understand the speculation as to whether Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. Since his supporters insist he won the 2020 election, that means Trump is serving his second term in exile. So he will be ineligible under the U.S. Constitution to seek a third term.

