Mercury Week 3 Football Review: Klimek takes advantage of opportunity in Perkiomen Valley backfield

A senior holding midfielder and captain, Diederich has been a solid all-around contributor to the Friars’ soccer success during the past few years. Malvern Prep soccer head coach Susan Barr said, “Johnny is very intelligent in reading the game, resulting in consistent interceptions and he’s dangerous in transition. He’s an excellent 1v1 defender, strong in the air, has great stamina and is a fierce competitor. Johnny is a true leader with the ability to connect with all players on the team.” Off the pitch, Diederich participates in Catholic Athletes for Christ at Malvern Prep.

MALVERN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO