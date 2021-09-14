WOODWARD: The winning culture chase can be complex, cruel

A few weeks into this college football season, the simple explanation is paired with the complex challenges facing teams like East Carolina trying to find their way. The simple part is stating the only way to create a winning culture is from wins. The hard part can be achieving the actual game victories, especially when there are heartbreaking losses like ECU had Saturday in a last-second, 20-17 defeat at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to a South Carolina squad that is bound to struggle in the Southeastern Conference again this year and was never in the lead until the final buzzer. SC’s comeback victory added to woes Pirate Nation is trying to shed from six straight losing seasons.