CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Sept. 14 Bless Your Heart

Daily Reflector
 9 days ago

What has the City Council, mayor, state legislative representatives done to address the epidemic of nonstop toxic car noise pollution in Greenville? Nothing. Sit at the 10th and Elm intersection and you will be so annoyed at the toxic noise 24/7. You cannot hear emergency vehicles nor can you hear a conversation with anyone sitting near you. Leaders, do your job or resign. Impound the cars and severely fine the idiots who drive these toxic noise driving machines.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless Your Heart#Gps#Noise Pollution#The City Council#The Marching Pirates#Byh#Reflector Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy