Anoka County motorcyclist identified in fatal crash with pickup truck
Sep. 14—A 19-year-old Ramsey man killed last weekend in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Nowthen was identified Monday, according to the Anoka County sheriff's office. Veaceslav Iurie Liubimov, 19, died about 1:20 p.m. Saturday after the westbound motorcycle he was driving crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck that was turning north onto Iguana Street Northwest from eastbound Viking Boulevard Northwest in Nowthen.www.tribuneledgernews.com
