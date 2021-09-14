Raiders stun Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in wild OT win, treat Las Vegas fans to thrilling home debut on Monday Night Football: Highlights, reaction

The Las Vegas Raiders take on Baltimore on Monday night, and here are three members of the Ravens to worry about in Week 1. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens, who take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, were easily one of the most talented teams in the AFC, as they were second in the AFC North and earned a wildcard spot with a record of 11-5. Last year, the Ravens would go on to beat a talented Tennessee Titans team by a score of 20-13 in the Wild Card round, only to lose to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO