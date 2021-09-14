Raiders stun Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in wild OT win, treat Las Vegas fans to thrilling home debut on Monday Night Football: Highlights, reaction
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season ended in the most ridiculous fashion football fans have likely ever seen. In the first NFL game with fans in attendance in Las Vegas, quarterback Derek Carr threw a 31-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
