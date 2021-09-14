CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

By Tori Holland
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple patches an NSO zero-day flaw affecting all devices. Apple h as released security updates for a zero-day vulnerability that affects every iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Citizen Lab, which discovered the vulnerability and was credited with the find, urges users to immediately update their devices. The technology giant said iOS 14.8 for iPhones and iPads, as well as new updates for Apple Watch and macOS, will fix at least one vulnerability that it said “may have been actively exploited.”

