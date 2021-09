Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” topped the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, holding the No. 1 spot with more than 232,000 project units, according to Alpha Data. The album moved more than double the amount of the week’s biggest debut, Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed.” That album made a strong entry at No. 2, with nearly 95,000 units. Musgraves’ was the top-selling album of the week, with a little more than half its sales from vinyl. Also debuting big this wee was Baby Keem, who landed at No. 5 with “The Melodic Blue.” That album was the most-streamed debut of the week, racking...

