When news of a manga and anime live-action adaptation comes to light, fans take it with both excitement and dread, as over the years some titles have proven themselves to be better left untouched (looking at you, Dragon Ball Z). However, with the upcoming adaptation of Knights of the Zodiac, it seems like the project is on the right track, as Mackenyu, the son of late actor and Japanese legend Sonny Chiba (who passed away recently due to COVID complications), will take on the role of Seiya, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO