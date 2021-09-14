CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Gates Foundation’s Annual Goalkeepers Report Finds Stark Disparities in COVID-19 Impacts

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 9 days ago

New data reveals world stepped up to prevent worst-case scenarios from happening; spotlights need for long-term investments to ensure an equitable recovery and continued progress toward the Global Goals. SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today launched its fifth annual Goalkeepers Report, featuring an...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Gates, Rockefeller warn leaders about pandemic’s impact

Just ahead of the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly that opens on Tuesday, leaders of the Gates and Rockefeller Foundations — grant makers that have committed billions of dollars to fight the coronavirus — are warning that without larger government and philanthropic investments in the manufacture and delivery of vaccines to people in poor nations, the pandemic could set back global progress on education, public health, and gender equality for years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

COVID racial disparities also affect kids, report says; Moderna vaccine protection staying especially strong: Latest COVID-19 updates

New research released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday shows that effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine is staying particularly strong. Over the course of five months of research, from March to August, the effectiveness of all the vaccines at keeping people out of the hospital due to COVID among people without compromising conditions was highest for Moderna recipients, at 93%. Pfizer's effectiveness was overall 88% and Johnson & Johnson's was 71%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Kaiser Family Foundation

Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Impacts and Vaccinations for Children

Although children have not borne the most severe brunt of COVID-19 relative to adults, some do become hospitalized, suffer long-term consequences, and even death from the disease. There is growing attention to how children are being affected by the pandemic, particularly as in-person school returns, and those younger than age 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. While data remain limited, available research and data to date suggest that children of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and may be less likely to have been vaccinated, mirroring racial disparities observed among the broader population. These disparities may leave children of color at increased risk, particularly as they return to in-person school. Together the findings point to the importance of increasing data available to understand racial disparities in COVID-19 impacts and vaccinations among children and efforts to mitigate disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 for children of color going forward.
KIDS
Columbia University

Study on COVID-19 Vaccinations in Largest U.S. Cities Finds Stark Inequities

In a study of the nine largest U.S. cities, researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found stark racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic inequities in COVID-19 vaccination rates across neighborhoods. The study showed that high vaccination neighborhoods had more white residents, fewer people of color, higher incomes, and lower poverty rates. These high vaccination neighborhoods also had lower historical COVID-19 death rates, showing that lifesaving vaccines have been slow to reach the areas that were hardest-hit by the pandemic. The findings are published online in JAMA Health Forum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WECT

Community leaders combat racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re more than 18 months into the pandemic and the U.S. has reached another milestone. According to John Hopkins University, 1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the nation reported its first case. Death rates are higher in marginalized communities. According to The Washington...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Providence Business News

Reports show depth of COVID-19 impact, recovery in R.I’s hospitality sectors

PROVIDENCE – A new set of reports from a Rhode Island Hospitality Association’s economic outlook event held Thursday shows an industry hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently in a state of recovery. Employment in lodging, food services and arts, entertainment and recreation in the state declined 62%...
PROVIDENCE, RI
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19′s impact on healthcare workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - March 10th, 2020. That is when we saw saw the first cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota and the Avera Health system. “The last 18 months the first half, really the unimaginable. its really hard to describe when people ask how you’re doing, its one of those things where you cant put words to it,” said Jenn Cogley, Avera ICU Nurse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
uwosh.edu

UWO reports results of 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey

A 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey conducted by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS) collected feedback from 3,500 Wisconsin business leaders to help shape policies and strategies to assist in recovering from the pandemic. The research showed an average income loss of more than...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Annual Report#Charity#Gates Foundation#Cnw#Goalkeepers Report#Ihme
Georgia Recorder

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing children

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. Within […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing children appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
KIDS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy