Gates Foundation’s Annual Goalkeepers Report Finds Stark Disparities in COVID-19 Impacts

Although children have not borne the most severe brunt of COVID-19 relative to adults, some do become hospitalized, suffer long-term consequences, and even death from the disease. There is growing attention to how children are being affected by the pandemic, particularly as in-person school returns, and those younger than age 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. While data remain limited, available research and data to date suggest that children of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and may be less likely to have been vaccinated, mirroring racial disparities observed among the broader population. These disparities may leave children of color at increased risk, particularly as they return to in-person school. Together the findings point to the importance of increasing data available to understand racial disparities in COVID-19 impacts and vaccinations among children and efforts to mitigate disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 for children of color going forward.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO