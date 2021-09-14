First Marsh Chapel Ordination: Jessica Chicka (STH’07,’11,’19)

An excerpt from Andrew Budson and Maureen O’Connor’s Six Steps to Managing Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Guide for Families. As a sequel to their 2017 book Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory: What’s Normal, What’s Not, and What to Do About It, BU neurologist Andrew Budson and BU neuropsychologist Maureen O’Connor have published a new book, Six Steps to Managing Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Guide for Families (Oxford University Press, 2021). For World Alzheimer’s Day, Tuesday, September 21, BU Today is publishing a brief excerpt from their new book. (It’s estimated that worldwide more than 55 million people are living with the disease and that as many as 139 million people could have it by 2050.)

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO