First Marsh Chapel Ordination: Jessica Chicka (STH’07,’11,’19)
Jessica Chicka (STH’07,’11,’19), University chaplain for international students, and her father, retired Lutheran pastor Rev. Raymond C. Hittinger, at her ordination into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) at Marsh Chapel on Sunday, September 12. Chicka was ordained by Bishop James Hazelwood of the New England Synod ELCA. Her ordination was the first ever to be held in Marsh Chapel. Photo by Jake Belcher.www.bu.edu
