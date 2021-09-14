CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Times quietly deletes claim Hunter Biden laptop story was ‘unsubstantiated’

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was “unsubstantiated.” In the reworked report, the outlet reported on a Federal Election Commission decision that dismissed a Republican complaint arguing Twitter violated election laws by blocking users from sharing the story during the heat of the 2020 election.

newsbrig.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#The New York Times#The New York Post#Republicans#Big Tech#Bidens#Rnc#Fbi#Burisma Holdings#Chinese#Ukrainian#The Daily Mail#Caf Milano#The White House#The Washington Examiner
