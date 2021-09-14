New York Times quietly deletes claim Hunter Biden laptop story was ‘unsubstantiated’
The New York Times quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was “unsubstantiated.” In the reworked report, the outlet reported on a Federal Election Commission decision that dismissed a Republican complaint arguing Twitter violated election laws by blocking users from sharing the story during the heat of the 2020 election.newsbrig.com
