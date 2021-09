All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The story of Janet Mock and the ethereal Valentino dress she wore to the Met gala on Monday night actually starts a few years ago. In one of her first meetings with her stylist, Jason Bolden, he said he thought she was definitely a “Valentino girl.” In a recent interview, Mock said she didn’t know what he meant at the time but now, three ad campaigns and a few show-stopping red carpet looks later, she is all about it.

