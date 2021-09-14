CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Deep disappointment in Afghanistan withdrawal

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to let you know how disheartened I am with the state of the nation given recent events in Afghanistan, not to mention the border crisis, the attempts to derail the electoral system, escalation of crime in our cities, trillion-dollar expenditures the budget cannot afford, and the list goes on. I hold you responsible for the lack of leadership and misguided administrative decisions that have been forthcoming from the Chief Executive’s Office, Cabinet members, Congress and the U.S. military. The very future of America is at stake and our grandchildren will pay dearly for all of this. I am not alone in my concerns and I know my letter reflects the concerns of millions of my fellow Americans.

Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
New York Post

GOP congressman hires investigator to probe Afghanistan withdrawal

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced Tuesday he has hired former CNN reporter Ryan Browne assist in Republicans’ efforts to investigate the Biden administration’s botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that preceded the rapid fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.
Washington Post

Blinken clashes with Republican lawmakers over Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken clashed with Republican lawmakers Monday over the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in his first hearing before Congress since the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Republicans excoriated the administration for ending the U.S. military evacuation before every American left the country, the sluggish pace...
Birmingham Star

Afghan expert terms U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan as total failure

KABUL, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- An Afghan expert has described the so-called U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan as a total failure that has plunged the war-torn country into turmoil. "No doubt, the U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan has utterly failed and the American forces have been defeated, of...
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
