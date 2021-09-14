Letter: Deep disappointment in Afghanistan withdrawal

I am writing to let you know how disheartened I am with the state of the nation given recent events in Afghanistan, not to mention the border crisis, the attempts to derail the electoral system, escalation of crime in our cities, trillion-dollar expenditures the budget cannot afford, and the list goes on. I hold you responsible for the lack of leadership and misguided administrative decisions that have been forthcoming from the Chief Executive’s Office, Cabinet members, Congress and the U.S. military. The very future of America is at stake and our grandchildren will pay dearly for all of this. I am not alone in my concerns and I know my letter reflects the concerns of millions of my fellow Americans.