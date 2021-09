Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday traveled to Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitian migrants are gathered to assess and address the situation. The Biden administration has begun deporting the migrants to their home country, which is experiencing multiple crises, and is planning to operate several flights per day as the process continues. The White House is invoking a pandemic-related clause that allows the U.S. to close its borders during a public health crisis. Mayorkas emphasized the deportations Monday, stating that "if you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned."

DEL RIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO