Football

CC running back the real Dill

Mirror
 9 days ago

Athlete of the week achievement: Dill carried the ball 18 times and rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-22 victory over Forest Hills. Dill also caught a two-point conversion pass and completed two passes for 11 yards. Season update: Dill has 50 carries for 362 yards and...

www.altoonamirror.com

The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
Mirror

Tyrone, Huntingdon called off for Friday night

The Tyrone varsity football team will not be traveling to Huntingdon this Friday as the game was officially canceled Wednesday after two days of the game being in question. Tyrone athletic director Luke Rhoades said the Golden Eagles will not pursue a different opponent in a text message to the Mirror and said the particulars were still being worked out on the nature of the cancellation.
TYRONE, PA
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens Running Back Room Now A Land Of Opportunity

The Baltimore Ravens led the league in rushing last season with 191.9 yards per game. That’s no surprise considering that they had a potent three-prong attack, starting with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He became the first NFL quarterback to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons when he had 1,005 on 159 carries...
NFL
WAVY News 10

Four-star running back George Pettaway commits to UNC

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With a national streaming audience tuned in, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back George Pettaway chose to play his college football at the University of North Carolina. Sitting at a table in between his parents, Pettaway at first pointed towards a Penn State hat, then picked up an...
SUFFOLK, VA
985thesportshub.com

Patriots running back dealing with dislocated thumb

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a dislocated thumb suffered during practice, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Howe added that there’s “some optimism” that Stevenson will be able to play in Sunday’s 2021 season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Stevenson, a fourth-round pick out of...
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback So Far

Two weeks into the NFL season, some of the league’s top quarterback have taken center stage by getting off to impressive starts. Other signal callers have struggled to get their years off and running with a handful of underwhelming performances to kick-off the campaign. In that second category, there’s one...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mariposagazette.com

Run it back: Celebrating football’s return

Saturdays and Sundays will soon be much more exciting. Friday nights already are. Why? Because that cursed part of the calendar without football is finally behind us. Gridiron fans fill my family tree. But the game didn’t always speak to me. Eventually, though, football connected me to people in new ways. I can now confidently say it’s my favorite sport.
SOCCER

