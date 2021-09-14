CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin’s name pops up after USC firing

Mirror
 9 days ago

Within minutes of USC’s sudden firing of football coach Clay Helton on Monday, national media began speculating about successors. Penn State’s James Franklin was near or at the top of a list compiled by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel that included Urban Meyer, in his first season with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano.

www.altoonamirror.com

fastphillysports.com

PSU’S FRANKLIN, USC MUTUAL INTEREST: HE NON-DENIAL DENIES IT!

Penn State’s James Franklin’s success at Penn State after moving from Vanderbilt has landed him on the list for every big coaching job that pops up. Franklin turned around Vanderbilt, which had gone 4-20 in the prior two seasons, to three straight bowl seasons – including their first ranked finish since the 1940s.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Penn State's James Franklin Addresses USC Head Coaching Rumors

Penn State head coach James Franklin isn't going to come out and discuss rumors about the vacancy at the University of Southern California. He's not going to say anything about it at all, really. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Franklin said these type of rumors pop up every year and addressing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mirror

Franklin does little to quash USC rumors

Following are the main storylines of Penn State coach James Franklin’s weekly press conference:. Saturday’s game: vs. Auburn 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Main storyline: With USC finally electing to move on from coach Clay Helton, who has struggled in recent seasons at the helm of the Trojans program, rumors immediately began swirling around Franklin and the possibility of him being a frontrunner for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Southern Cal has long been rumored to have interest in Franklin, with an Associated Press report by well-respected national college football writer Ralph D. Russo last November suggesting that it would have been the perfect time for the Trojans to hire Franklin. Helton was dismissed after the Trojans put forth a poor showing against Stanford this past week, losing 42-28.
NFL
PennLive.com

Is USC interested in James Franklin? Penn State’s diverse offense to be tested by Auburn, Blue-White Breakdown podcast

James Franklin is in his eighth season as Penn State’s coach. He has only had one losing season during his time in State College. Many major programs would covet Franklin’s services. And what do you know, there is now a head coaching opening at USC. In this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast, PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Franklin and any potential USC interest.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mirror

Franklin-Southern Cal speculation will continue

There’s a definite subplot that has developed to the Penn State football season. And that’s whether James Franklin is coaching his final team in Happy Valley. Since USC fired Clay Helton on Monday, Franklin’s name has been widely speculated to be among the most likely successor. Some have him at the top of the list.
PENN, PA
Sentinel

Franklin’s decision about USC lingers over Nittany Lions and their season

There's a definite subplot that has developed to the Penn State football season. And that's whether James Franklin is coaching his final team in Happy Valley. Since USC fired Clay Helton on Monday, Franklin's name has been widely speculated to be among the most likely successor. Some have him at the top of the list.
PENN, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Here's what a 'fired up' James Franklin said during his weekly presser

After its huge win against Auburn in Week 3, Penn State is getting set for one last tune-up before B1G play. Penn State coach James Franklin met the media Tuesday ahead of the final game of the non-conference slate and spoke further about that victory over Auburn — and how “resilient” his team was.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mirror

Lions star in night to remember

UNIVERSITY PARK — It’s difficult for white out games to equal all the accompanying hype, but this sure did. In one of the more memorable games in Beaver Stadium history, fueled by a loud, picturesque backdrop, the No. 10 Nittany Lions improved to 3-0 by holding off Auburn for a 28-20 victory before 109,958 Saturday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mirror

Coaches should be able to criticize bad calls

I have watched the video about 20 times, and laughed every time. It’s a halftime interview where ABC’s Holly Rowe asked James Franklin what explanation he got from the officials for ridiculously taking a down away from Penn State during a first-half series against Auburn. Franklin just stares at her....
FOOTBALL
