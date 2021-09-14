Franklin’s name pops up after USC firing

Following are the main storylines of Penn State coach James Franklin’s weekly press conference:. Saturday’s game: vs. Auburn 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Main storyline: With USC finally electing to move on from coach Clay Helton, who has struggled in recent seasons at the helm of the Trojans program, rumors immediately began swirling around Franklin and the possibility of him being a frontrunner for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Southern Cal has long been rumored to have interest in Franklin, with an Associated Press report by well-respected national college football writer Ralph D. Russo last November suggesting that it would have been the perfect time for the Trojans to hire Franklin. Helton was dismissed after the Trojans put forth a poor showing against Stanford this past week, losing 42-28.

