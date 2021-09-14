Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 05:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a High Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Over 40 percent of flood related deaths and 90 percent of flash flood related property damages occur during High Risk events. There is the potential for areas to experience flash flooding that normally do not, placing lives and property in greater danger. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for portions of central and south central Louisiana. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon. * Rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas will move over the area through Wednesday. The showers within these bands will produce high rainfall rates and significant rainfall totals. Rainfall totals of around 5 to 10 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts around 20 inches possible.