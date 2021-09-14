CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalia, OH

Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest returns this week

By WHIO STAFF
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GqmD_0bvHTBZ400
Beer Beer (coldsnowstorm/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

VANDALIA — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest returns.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Vandalia Recreation Center Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, according to a news release.

Oktoberfest celebrates with authentic German food, dancing, live music, beer and wine.

>>Middletown mom who killed her son gets life in prison with chance at parole in 21 years

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back,” Dave Starline, from the festival’s public relations committee, said in the release.

There will be over 50 arts and craft vendors displaying their products, according to the release.

Admission costs $5 dollars daily or you can purchase an early bird deal for $14 dollars.

>>Dayton City Commission to vote on indoor mask mandate Wednesday

The early bird deal is a two-day pass that includes a commemorative stein to use for your favorite beverage.

Cut-off for the early-bird two-day deal is Wednesday, Sept. 15 at midnight.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Local bars suffering from national liquor shortage

DAYTON — A national liquor shortage could soon hit close to home as your favorite alcoholic drink at the bar could soon be a lot more difficult to find. Local bars are having trouble keeping the shelves stocked. Chris Bhai, General Manager at Brixx Ice Co., said, “Well, these times...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy