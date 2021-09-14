CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With due respect…

This series replaced the home and home series Michigan cancelled with VT. Tech had to plug a schedule hole quickly and probably not a lot of options.

I love being ranked. It is awesome to be respected!

However, a ranking does not mean you have "arrived." It is an opinion. Beamer used to always remind folks to "act like you've been there, respect your opponent, and take it one game at a time." I hope our team stays focused and plays well. If fans are reading these posts, they can enjoy the ranking and the respect. If players are reading this, they need to focus and go out and prove that they want to move higher. I am a true fan and I don't think the lack of respect from Mr. Pride and Joy changes how I feel. GO out there and win #3 HOKIES. I will be in Morgantown pulling for you!
No, not really.

There was a time before 85 player scholarship limits when the football factories could stockpile players, essentially keeping them off opposing teams. Those days are gone. They are enough good players to go around to support the good programs that can land them with some consistency. North Carolina, as a case in point is NOT a "brand" football school. As noted in the post that started this thread they continue to punch above their weight class in recruiting. There are at least 5 other ACC schools that typically pull in classes rated higher than Virginia. For those who say ratings don't matter, it is curious that Virginia, currently a mid-pack team (at best) in the ACC usually finishes mid-pack in the standings as well as in recruiting. That is known as a cause, not a coincidence.
We’ll be there. By now they should be more

Looks like perfect weather for a soccer match: UVA vs Duke
ABC6.com

Mac Jones Earns Veterans’ Respect with Work Ethic

Mac Jones spent most of his college career at Alabama watching from the sideline, first behind Jalen Hurts and then Tua Tagovailoa. Now Jones, the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure in New England, is set to become the first rookie quarterback to start the opener for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. The matchup of former Crimson Tide QBs will also provide the first true look at how well both teams did in revamping their rosters this offseason as they look to dethrone the Bills atop the AFC East.
NFL
RiverBender.com

Dexheimer Posts Top SIUE Time

Kassidy Dexheimer ran the 36 th fastest time in school history at 6K Friday, posting atime of 22 minutes, 46.3 seconds at the Redbird Invitational. Dexheimer placed 52 nd overall
Scarlet Nation

Gators players show respect for Saban

With UF's first two victories of the year coming against lesser opposition, the Gators have. matched up against a pair of unheralded coaches in Florida State flop Willie Taggart and the 1-10 Jeff Scott. Florida won't be as fortunate Saturday as Nick Saban will stroll onto the opposing sideline
Spanked in Laramie, cakewalk at the Orange Bowl, should have won Gator

The fact that we won 9 of 10 after being hammered by Wyoming was pretty remarkable, but we were a fragile team (hesitate to use "fragile" remembering what Chris Long did to Maryland). I think about how great we were against Miami and then the next week, Sewell (I think he was banged up) couldn't throw a lick against VT and we barely got 200+ yards of total offense. That was kind of what we were about that season.
Yes there is an agenda

ESPN writes stories that will get the most clicks, eyes and ears. Penn Sate is a regional power and a team of national interest. They are going to write a story about Penn State before they write a story about IU or MSU or even Maryland. They will write a story about the lack of success as much as they will write a story about a successful season. They will write a story about OSU before they have a story about PSU. They will write story about Alabama before they do OSU (but it is close.) And still they will write about Notre Dame even before Bama. They do this in part because these are the "powerhouses" in college football right now. But they do this mostly because these stories get the most response. Hell, you even wrote about it. And I responded.
Disregard this post. Age showing again …

I dont think its going to be as crazy as some think. Look at Miami
It was always known it was going to take them time to develop

In state connections but you are seeing it more and more. Our overall recruiting is neck and neck with them if not a little better. For the last three years we have been the better team regardless of the game outcome against them. The only people who should worry about in state vs out of state is the VAF. We have way more to worry about with UNC than we do VT in recruiting at this point. Someone else kind of referenced it but I would take the # 20 kid out of GA over the #10 kid in VA 90% of the time.
I think it would mean a game a year. That means a 10 win season (UVA has

Done that once). It also means we would have competed for the Coastal in 2018. That is probably the year we win 2 games. We lost to GT and VT on the road in OT. We also lost to Indiana on the road that year so maybe we dont compete for the Coastal but we finish a top 25 team with a 9-3 regular season and go to a better bowl game.
Definitely not a record low. Remember, there were no “playoffs” for

Definitely not a record low. Remember, there were no "playoffs" for
Money is the bottom line - for EVERYONE including U. Presidents

College Football Playoff expansion vote will not be held next week
Just stay at four till the contract runs out

Eventually it will expand and there will be a compromise between the SEC(ND) and the alliance schools that will make most happy. I hope for 8 (straight 8 is best, but will settle for 5 or 6 auto and a couple at large) and no further expansion.
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football's Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening.
Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
