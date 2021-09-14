With due respect…

ESPN writes stories that will get the most clicks, eyes and ears. Penn Sate is a regional power and a team of national interest. They are going to write a story about Penn State before they write a story about IU or MSU or even Maryland. They will write a story about the lack of success as much as they will write a story about a successful season. They will write a story about OSU before they have a story about PSU. They will write story about Alabama before they do OSU (but it is close.) And still they will write about Notre Dame even before Bama. They do this in part because these are the "powerhouses" in college football right now. But they do this mostly because these stories get the most response. Hell, you even wrote about it. And I responded.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO