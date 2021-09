The fact that we won 9 of 10 after being hammered by Wyoming was pretty remarkable, but we were a fragile team (hesitate to use "fragile" remembering what Chris Long did to Maryland). I think about how great we were against Miami and then the next week, Sewell (I think he was banged up) couldn't throw a lick against VT and we barely got 200+ yards of total offense. That was kind of what we were about that season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO