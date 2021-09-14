In our continued effort to ditch big business, we're highlighting some of the coolest locally-owned businesses around town for anything you could possibly need. From books and face masks to farm-fresh produce, there's a store for almost everything here in Austin. Which makes it pretty dang easy to spend your money in a way that directly helps your neighbors and stimulates your local economy. And also these businesses just sell really cool stuff! Here's your guide to Locally-Owned in Austin.