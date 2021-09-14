CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuts to WVU. Still can't stand 'em.

So by definition, 99% of Cane fans who post crap online do not qualify as.. -- EDGEMAN 09/14/2021 06:00AM. You'd also have several PhDs from UNC if you were a football recruit ** -- Zanderhokie 09/14/2021 05:49AM. Some schools consider you an alum even you only briefly attended...that -- Tuckahokie...

Even When You’re A Grown Man You Still Can’t Play Ball In The House

Growing up, my brother and I or friends of mine would sometimes throw a football or baseball in the house. Of course Mom would immediately say, “Take it outside. No playing ball in the house.” I would also rollerblade on the linoleum floor of the kitchen and play hockey. Something similar would be yelled and if it was Christmas all bets were off. Whatever new sports thing I had just had to be tested indoors first. Even today, if my wife and I get our dog a new ball, I’ll throw it from the kitchen to the living room and she’ll chase after it causing all kinds of commotion with the cats as well. I’m pretty sure my wife has said not to play fetch in the house. I guess it’s just in every dude’s DNA no matter what age they are. A video went viral this week of a guy showing off his new disc golf holster. When he pulled out a disc and pretended to throw it, he actually accidentally let it go and threw it right into the TV, cracking it. His reaction is every kids’ reaction when they realize they just made a mistake.
They are going to score, we just can’t let them score every time

I expect our D to be honed in and I hope we blitz a lot against Wake. ** -- CavBen 09/23/2021 1:02PM. I expect nothing and am surprised by whatever happens ** -- Mg234 09/23/2021 1:53PM. I expect nothing and would not be surprised by many things ** -- PWillis52...
It was always known it was going to take them time to develop

In state connections but you are seeing it more and more. Our overall recruiting is neck and neck with them if not a little better. For the last three years we have been the better team regardless of the game outcome against them. The only people who should worry about in state vs out of state is the VAF. We have way more to worry about with UNC than we do VT in recruiting at this point. Someone else kind of referenced it but I would take the # 20 kid out of GA over the #10 kid in VA 90% of the time.
I think it would mean a game a year. That means a 10 win season (UVA has

Done that once). It also means we would have competed for the Coastal in 2018. That is probably the year we win 2 games. We lost to GT and VT on the road in OT. We also lost to Indiana on the road that year so maybe we dont compete for the Coastal but we finish a top 25 team with a 9-3 regular season and go to a better bowl game.
Yes there is an agenda

ESPN writes stories that will get the most clicks, eyes and ears. Penn Sate is a regional power and a team of national interest. They are going to write a story about Penn State before they write a story about IU or MSU or even Maryland. They will write a story about the lack of success as much as they will write a story about a successful season. They will write a story about OSU before they have a story about PSU. They will write story about Alabama before they do OSU (but it is close.) And still they will write about Notre Dame even before Bama. They do this in part because these are the "powerhouses" in college football right now. But they do this mostly because these stories get the most response. Hell, you even wrote about it. And I responded.
Yeah and think about how our Offense would run with more of that

Threat. Armstrong passed for 550 and he didnt really have the threat of a running game OR even him running (maybe as dangerous). He probably gets us out of trouble on a play or two and with the way they were selling out those could have been some big gainers.
They are similar. That’s why the spread is less than a td

What we don’t know is if wake is good against a solid team? FSU is the best team they have played. FSU is a wreck. Wake did what they should like we did to Illinois. Hope Unc’s speed was a wake up call, we got humbled a bit and can perform average on D. If so, we win.
One small problem with that. Power programs recruit all of the

Guys that you just named every year. Yes we've had some great players. However even when those players were here, we had major weaknesses simply because we did not have enough of them even under the great coaching of GW. The year we reached #1, our defense was on par with what we saw at UNC last Saturday. We could not stop a leak. GW coached during an era when a ball control offense could grind it out to help overcome defensive shortcomings. GW and early Groh also placed a premium on the OL. We've yet to get back close to the lines we used to have.
We’ll be there. By now they should be more

Looks like perfect weather for a soccer match: UVA vs Duke -- fanster 09/23/2021 1:14PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I’m from Winston Salem and went to Wake for law school.

All my Duke and UNC friends who were there with me hate Wake. I don’t like them either because of the cracking on UVA when I was in school. Maybe it’s that they are too tied into Winston-Salem, which is a stuffy, boring place. This is probably a random rant, but I find myself rooting against Wake all the time.
This line by Sankey. LOL. The same guy that was secretly poaching a

A couple of programs from the conference of a commissioner he was working on this with. “We will discuss the things I’m reading about,” says Sankey, commissioner of the SEC. “I thought these things would be talked about in the room, but people have chosen to state their positions publicly. If everybody has to get everything on their Christmas list, we probably won’t come to a decision. It won’t be a happy Christmas morning."
We've had some pretty bad games in Winston-Salem

Wake has won the last four games. Maybe we aren't on their level. ** -- camel 09/23/2021 12:35PM. Hoos were leading them 24-21 at their place last yr with a back up at QB -- HooRemembers 09/23/2021 12:45PM. My dad took my grand parents. They rode down day of the...
