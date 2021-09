WATERLOO — To find something wrong with East Noble’s first half Friday, you’d have to look awfully close, and you’d have to be terribly picky. From a 47-yard burst by Kainon Carico on a fourth-and-two play in the game’s first series to an acrobatic, one-handed grab for a touchdown by Rowan Zolman in the final seconds of the half, the the Class 4A No. 4 Knights dominated completely on their way to a 45-7 Northeast 8 Conference win over DeKalb.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO