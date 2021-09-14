CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

SpaceX launches 51 satellites into orbit from California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Monday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:55 p.m. and deployed the satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch, according to the launch webcast.

The rocket’s reusable first stage successfully returned and set down on an oceangoing landing platform in the Pacific. It has been used for multiple launches.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years.

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX to Launch Turkey’s First Domestically Built Communications Satellite

Space X will launch Turkey’s first domestically produced communications satellite, Turksat 6A, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu announced in a press release. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Turkish engineers will complete assembly, integration and testing of the Turksat 6A by the end of 2022, Karaismailoglu said. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

SpaceX tourists speak to Tom Cruise from orbit

Four space tourists who are orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX craft talked to movie star Tom Cruise — who is hoping to make a film in space — from the vessel on Friday, mission control said. The amateur astronauts will also appear live on YouTube at around 5:00 pm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHEC TV-10

SpaceX crews posts first photos from orbit

"Hey everyone, I have really enjoyed learning how to use markers in space. And so I've got these metallic markers right here," Proctor said as she demonstrated with the markers. Since liftoff, the crew has completed more than 15 orbits around the earth and conducted several experiments. The crew is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
The Guardian

SpaceX launches world’s first ‘amateur astronaut’ crew to orbit Earth

SpaceX has launched the world’s first crew of “amateur astronauts” on a private flight to circle Earth for three days. Wednesday night’s successful launch marked the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism. It’s the first chartered passenger flight for Elon Musk’s space company and the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with a crew that contained no professional astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

SpaceX Launches First Tourism Mission Into Orbit

Inspiration4, the first-ever tourism mission into space, launched Wednesday morning. Four people were onboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which departed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to a release from SpaceX, which is one of Elon Musk’s companies, the spaceflight mission launched at 8:02:56 p.m ET. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Calif#Space Force#Ap
Daytona Beach News-Journal

SpaceX launch: Inspiration4 crew settles in for 3-day Earth orbit

It didn't just make history, it was also, simply, a beautiful launch Wednesday night for SpaceX Inspiration4 at 8:02 p.m. EDT, right on schedule. The rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski cleared pad 39A's tower just after sunset and it was breathtaking. Today, the four...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Los Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Deploys 51 Starlink Satellites From Vandenberg

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. completed its first Starlink launch from the West Coast, deploying 51 satellites into low Earth orbit on Sept. 13. The company's Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc at 8:55 p.m., and the satellites were deployed about 15 minutes later. The launch adds to the company’s constellation of Starlink satellites, which now has more than 1,700 in orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX wins contract to launch weather satellite after ULA withdraws

WASHINGTON — NASA has selected SpaceX to launch the last in a series of geostationary weather satellites that had previously been launched by United Launch Alliance. NASA announced Sept. 10 that it awarded a contract to SpaceX for the Falcon Heavy launch of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) U spacecraft. The launch is scheduled for April 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency said the contract is valued at $152.5 million.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

579K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy