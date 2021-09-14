Tracee Ellis Ross is 'a woman who wears what she wants!'

The only thing we love more than J. Crew is Tracee Ellis Ross, so of course when we found out that the Black-ish actress was the face of J. Crew's fall 2021 campaign we flipped our lids. I mean, Tracee Ellis Ross's style is literally fashion goals so if she approves, we have no choice but to stan. Oh, and you can bet that the new fall collection is packed with effortlessly fabulous pieces (like the icy orchid relaxed trench nylon coat that we have to wear this fall.) Basically, this is probably one of our easiest shopping sprees; here are nine pieces that made us whip out our credit cards.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 DAYS AGO