FARGO -- NDSU's special teams magic in the spring, which had the Bison score multiple return touchdowns in the same game, has carried over to the fall. Sophomore cornerback Jayden Price has emerged as one of NDSU's most explosive players. He returned his second career punt for a touchdown last week against Valparaiso, and very nearly had another one in Week 1 against Albany before a penalty negated it. Price came to Fargo as a quarterback and just decided at practice to try his hand at punt returns.

FARGO, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO