I did not expect to be pondering Selena’s curvaceous butt at an art exhibition called “In Place of an Index.” But there it was—or at least its woven suggestion—atop four equestrian blanket–inspired sculptures by Travis Boyer that are affixed to a wall at Silver Street Studios in Houston. Designed by Boyer, who grew up in Fort Worth, the sculptures were expertly hand-woven in Oaxaca by Mariano Sosa Martinez; they’re also embellished with pearls, rhinestones, sequins, and fringe. Each one depicts the legs of the late, fashion-forward Tejano megastar in a different outfit, positioned as if she’s astride a horse (alluding to her final concert at the 1995 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo). You have to imagine her top half—a poignant reminder of absence.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO