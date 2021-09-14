Nikon Z 40mm f/2 Announced | Full-Frame Mirrorless Lens on a Crop-Sensor Budget

Nikon has just announced their next full-frame mirrorless lens, the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2, and its price tag will definitely grab your attention: $299. It may cost a bit more than the budget-friendly normal primes of yesteryear, the “nifty fifty” types of lenses that were priced in the $100-200 range, however, as a cutting-edge full-frame mirrorless lens, the price tag of $299 is exciting because so many other “normal” mirrorless primes cost quite a bit more. (For example, Sony’s 40mm f/2.5 and 50mm f/2.5 both cost nearly $600!)