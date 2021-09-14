CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikon Z 40mm f/2 Announced | Full-Frame Mirrorless Lens on a Crop-Sensor Budget

By Matthew Saville
slrlounge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon has just announced their next full-frame mirrorless lens, the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2, and its price tag will definitely grab your attention: $299. It may cost a bit more than the budget-friendly normal primes of yesteryear, the “nifty fifty” types of lenses that were priced in the $100-200 range, however, as a cutting-edge full-frame mirrorless lens, the price tag of $299 is exciting because so many other “normal” mirrorless primes cost quite a bit more. (For example, Sony’s 40mm f/2.5 and 50mm f/2.5 both cost nearly $600!)

www.slrlounge.com

Comments / 0

Photofocus

Ricoh GR IIIx announced, with 40mm angle of view lens

This morning, Ricoh announced the launch of the Ricoh GR IIIx. This high-end digital compact camera features a newly developed GR lens with a 40mm angle of view in the 35mm format, while harmonizing professional-grade image quality with a compact, lightweight body perfect for street photography. The Ricoh GR IIIx...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Nikon Z fc review

The Nikon Z fc is a triumph of design that offers a different shooting experience to the Nikon Z50 at a great price. The vari-angle screen is also an inspired choice that embodies Nikon's old-meets-new 'fusion' concept. More advanced photographers might miss the lack of weather-proofing and a larger full-frame sensor, especially considering current native lens availability. But for everyone else, the Z fc is a great mix of retro design and mirrorless shooting power.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Laowa’s new Argus 35mm f/0.95 is the widest aperture full-frame 35mm lens in the world

Venus Optics has just announced the new Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 full-frame lens for Sony E, Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts. Laowa says that it’s the fastest full-frame 35mm lens in the world and the first offer an f0.95 aperture. It provides a 63.4° field of view with “extraordinary shallow depth of field and creamy bokeh”. For the video shooters, they say it provides a long throw on the focus wheel and the aperture can run either clicked or declicked with the flick of a switch.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens now Available for Pre-order

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lens is now available for pre-order at B&H, Adorama. Nikon has introduced the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 – a compact and lightweight prime lens compatible with full-frame mirrorless cameras. The US price is $296.95. Shipping is scheduled to start on October 1, 2021. The...
ELECTRONICS
SolidSmack

Best Nikon Full-frame Cameras for Professionals

Nikon full-frames are divided into the two categories of DSLR and mirrorless. And while the battle between the two is still pretty alive today, both have something to offer. Both have their own strengths, and so as flaws. This includes the size, performance, battery life, and lens compatibility of the cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Irix adds 30mm T1.5 lens to full frame cine line-up

Lens manufacturer Irix has filled the gap between its 15mm T2.6 and 45mm T1.5 cine lenses with a moderately wide 30mm T1.5 to bring the total number of options in the range to five. This new lens joins the existing set—which includes the 11mm T4.3 and 150mm T3 models—made to...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Laowa Announces World’s Fastest 35mm lens for FF, Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF

A new Laowa lens for your EOS R full frame camera system. The Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF. The lens is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers. The US price for Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF is $899. Press release:. Anhui China, Sept10, 2021–Venus...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Nikon Reveals The Affordable Z-Mount 40mm f/2 Compact Prime Lens

Nikon has announced the $300 Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 Ultra-Compact prime lens. The company claims the new optic will provide extraordinary bokeh and fantastic image quality for both video and still photos, all in a very tiny package. Nikon says that many creators have told it that they want extremely...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

RICOH GR IIIx emboldens high-end compact camera with 40mm equivalent lens

The RICOH GR IIIx is the newest compact high-end camera from the company, made to ramp-up the powers of the already successful RICOH GR III. This camera works with a larger APS-C-size CMOS image sensor inside with a brand new GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine and approximately 24.24 effective megapixels with a max sensitivity of ISO 102400.
RETAIL
The Phoblographer

The New Nikon 40mm f2 Could be a Cult Classic

Get excited! The new Nikon 40mm f2 is coming, and it’s only $299.99! The 40mm lens is my personal favorite focal length, and I’m super jazzed that Nikon is making this. 40mm lenses fall right between 35mm and 50mm. Plus, they’re very close to 43mm, which is true normal. They’re incredibly useful, and Nikon is making this one just that.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Nikon adds full-frame 40mm F/2 budget prime to their Z series lens lineup

Nikon has announced the release of their new Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens for the Z mount mirrorless camera series. A compact and lightweight prime lens with “high portability ideal for casual everyday shooting” according to the Nikon website. This lens furthers the lineup for their full-frame Z mount mirrorless cameras.
ELECTRONICS
froknowsphoto.com

SUPER SHARP, SUPER SLOW | Nikon Z 105mm f2.8 Macro Lens REVIEW

This video is brought to you by Squarespace. Head on over to http://squaresapce.com/froknowsphoto to get your 14 day FREE trial. If you decide it’s for you, use the code FroKnowsPhoto at checkout to get 10% OFF your first order. This is a REVIEW of the Nikon 105mm f2.8 Macro for...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Canon reveals its EOS R3 pro mirrorless camera in full

Canon confirmed plans for its highest-end mirrorless camera yet back in April, but that was just a notice of development — now the company is ready to announce its specs in full. As expected, the EOS R3 will sit right at the top of the company’s still fairly new EOS R range of full-frame mirrorless cameras, above last year’s R5 and R6.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

7Artisans 25mm f/0.95 APS-C Lens Announced

Aperture F0.25-F16 Lens configuration 9 groups 11 sheets. 7Artisans 25mm f/0.95 APS-C Lens Press release (translated):. Seven Craftsmen is about to release a new product “25mm F0.95 APS-C” large aperture wide-angle lens, which together with the recently released 50mm F0.95 and 35mm F0.95 form the “Firefly” series, featuring a super-large aperture as its main feature.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Canon RF 16mm F/2.8 STM & Canon RF 100-400mm F/5.6-8 IS USM Announced

Canon has updated its line-up of RF lenses with the introduction of the Canon RF 100-400mm F/5.6-8 IS USM and Canon RF16mm F/2.8 STM. With the addition of these two new lenses, Canon’s EOS R System, which includes the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, takes another step forward with its aim to provide imaging solutions to meet every need.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Unistellar and Nikon Unveil the eVscope 2 Digital Telescope Camera

Self-described astronomy disruptor telescope brand Unistellar has announced what it calls the world’s most powerful and simple to operate digital telescope for consumers – the eVscope 2. This new Telescope features several enhancements including an eyepiece with advanced optical technology developed with Nikon. Unisteller has recently partnered with Nikon to...
CELL PHONES

