MEA hold talks with DG WHO, discuss heath sector

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland] September 14 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu called on Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva to discuss cooperation chains between India and the WHO in the health sector. Both parties discussed topics associated with pandemic response, vaccines...

WHO discusses strengthening health emergency systems

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): In order to effectively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time prepare for future health emergencies, the World Health Organization and its member countries of the South-East Asia region discussed further strengthening health emergency security systems. At the Seventy-Fourth Regional Committee...
PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Biden

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden and other foreign leaders during his US visit later this month besides attending the first-in person meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
WHO DG extends gratitude to India announcing vaccine supply

Geneva [Swirtzerland] September 22 (ANI): Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday extended gratitude to India for resuming crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX from October. Ghebreyesus also said that the move will help WHO to reach its goal of 40 per cent vaccination in...
'Covishield not a problem, having discussions on certificat

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Amid concerns in India about UK's new travel rules, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that Covishield is not a problem and detailed technical discussions are being held regarding certification of COVID-19 vaccine with the builders of CoWIN app and NHS app.
India won over expansion, Covid, terror under Modi

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his US visit, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, ElectronicsTechnology, on Wednesday said that under his leadership, India has checked the threats of expansionism, terrorism and Covid-19. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,...
There should no vaccine discrimination: Dr NK Arora

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The United Kingdom has recognised Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Covishield in its new travel rules but has not removed quarantine restrictions concerning Indians. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr NK Arora, , took exception to delay by the UK...
Meenakshi Lekhi to depart for Uzbekistan today

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, will embark on an official visit to Uzbekistan and Switzerland on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. During her visit to Uzbekistan from Sept 23-26, Lekhi will meet Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and...
WHO director: Lebanon's brain drain threat to health sector

BEIRUT — (AP) — The World Health Organization’s director general on Friday expressed deep concern about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the wellbeing of the nation, and said the brain drain among the country's health workers is particularly worrisome. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke following meetings...
Jaishankar, French counterpart hold talks on Afghanistan

New York [US] September 21 (ANI): Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Both leaders discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan crisis, Jaishankar said in a tweet. "Began the day meeting...
InPics: China's Harbin ramps up efforts to curb COVID-19 resurgence

HARBIN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been on high alert after new local COVID-19 infections emerged on Tuesday. The city reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters. The...
Govt to embark of celebrations of 'Sign Language Day' today

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Sign Language Day today, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), an autonomous body within the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will embark on celebrations at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.
Mining Execs Hold 'Promising' Talks With Guinea Strongman

Mining executives in Guinea said they were reassured on Thursday after meeting Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the mineral-rich West African country this month. The putsch on September 5 drew international condemnation, and also sent the price of aluminium soaring. Guinea is one of the...
US announces USD 370mn to administer covid vaccines

Washington DC [US], September 22 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of the Quad grouping in the United States' COVID-19 vaccine initiative, President Joe Biden said that Washington's Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia will help produce at least one billion doses in India to boost the global supply of the vaccine.
Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil s health minister tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States He got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine in January. Other members of Brazil’s government in New York tested negative for the virus, the statement said.Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro spoke at the General Assembly, flouting the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against the virus. Ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, Bolsonaro has said several times over the last week that he remains unvaccinated. He said getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.Queiroga was photographed side by side with Bolsonaro on several occasions this week. Tuesday morning he tweeted a picture with first lady Michele Bolsonaro.Queiroga had breakfast Monday with several employees of investment funds in New York.
UN releases USD 45 mn for Afghanistan's healthcare system

New York [US] September 22 (ANI): The United Nations has announced to release USD 45 million in life-saving support from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund to help prevent Afghanistan's healthcare system from collapse. Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that he is releasing...
Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

