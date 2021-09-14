Be Aware of Invasive Bugs
Scientists are doing a better job these days of understanding the damage that can be done by invasive species. It has not been all that long ago that the damage to Eastern and Carolina hemlocks — the giants that made some untouched sections of forests look the enchanted woods of fairy tales — was attributed to “acid rain” by those who were desperate to bring attention to that particular problem. It turned out the trees were being destroyed by the hemlock woolly adelgid, and invasive species transplanted from Japan.www.theintelligencer.net
