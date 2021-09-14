Brief Closure of Interstate 70 at Exit 216, Ohio 9, Planned

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A short-term closure of Interstate 70 will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at exit 216, Ohio 9, for utility line installation. Both the east and westbound lanes will be closed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will perform a rolling roadblock while the contractor runs a fiber optic cable across I-70. The work is expected to last no longer than 15 minutes. Motorists are advised to plan ahead to avoid delays. Work is weather permitting.