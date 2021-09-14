CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard guard Gabe Sisk enjoys first visit to Louisville campus

By Jody Demling
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallard High School junior guard Gabe Sisk already has two scholarship offers - Iona and Eastern Kentucky. But it appears the interest in Sisk is picking up. Sisk, who said he's close to 6-foot-6 and is 190 pounds, has been talking to Louisville, Memphis, Cincinnati, Western Kentucky, and several other schools. Last weekend, Sisk was among a small group of local players on campus at U of L for an unofficial visit.

247sports.com

