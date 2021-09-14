Jersey Shore BlueClaws 2022 Schedule Announced

Photo courtesy Jersey Shore BlueClaws

JERSEY SHORE – Gear up for a new season with the BlueClaws as they announce their 2022 schedule with opening day slated for April 8 against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

This will be the second season that the BlueClaws will play as the High-A East affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies as well as the second season playing with their new title: Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

“We’re very excited to release our 2022 schedule,” BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti said. “While it’s a bittersweet time of year as one season wraps up, be assured we’re already planning out 2022 and making it another Clawsome summer for our great Jersey Shore fans.”

The schedule includes 132, 66 being home games with most series being six games in length. With the exception of July 4, each Monday will be a day off.

The BlueClaws will welcome the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) for three series covering 15 games: May 31 to June 5, July 22 to July 24 and August 23 to 28. In addition, the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) will make three trips covering 18 games: May 3 to May 8, July 4/July 6 to 10 and August 2 to August 7.

For 2022, the BlueClaws will be home on Mother’s Day (May 8), Father’s Day (June 19) and the 4th of July. The team will also be at home for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend (May 27 to 29).

Game times will be released at a later date. 2022 ticket packages will be available soon with information posted to BlueClaws.com at the appropriate time.