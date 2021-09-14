Ready wins in for McNary in OT

The San Diego Mesa Olympians defeated the West Los Angeles Wildcats 31 to 0 in their season opener Saturday, September 4. The Olympians, coming off a year of no actual play time, looked fired up to be playing their first game back, making a quick touchdown less than two minutes into the first quarter. Freshman Quarterbacks Gunnar Gray and Quincy Welch made many fantastic passes over the course of the first half, allowing the team to make completions left and right. The Olympians defense was stellar as well, keeping the Wildcats scoreless. The first half ended with the Olympians leading 24 to 0, with touchdowns from Freshmen Daniel Latanca, Antoine Sullivan, and Blaze Zito, as well as a 42 yard field goal from Freshman Dominic Camacho.
