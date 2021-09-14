CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Ready wins in for McNary in OT

By Matt Rawlings
keizertimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcNary kicker Logan Ready (28) is greeted by a slew of fans after nailing the game-winning kick to give McNary the 17-14 win over Newberg (KEIZERTIMES/Matt Rawlings). “It was one of those games that you will remember forever.”. That is what McNary head coach Jeff Auvinen said moments after senior...

www.keizertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Joe Burrow wins return as Bengals beat Vikings in OT

Joe Burrow found C.J. Uzomah with a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-short late in overtime to set up the Cincinnati Bengals' season-opening 27-24 victory against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Two plays after Burrow's pass, rookie Evan McPherson nailed a 33-yard game-winning field goal for the Bengals (1-0) as time...
NFL
Hornell Evening Tribune

Hornell Girls Soccer: Another OT win, this one over Dansville

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders won their second overtime game in just three nights with a 3-2 win over LCAA rival Dansville on Wednesday evening in Hornell. “You have to find a different way to do it every night. And you’ve got to find it gainst a good opponent like Dansville, it’s always a battle with them. This is one of those things where you look at the mistakes we made, tuck it away and just try not to make them again,” said HHS Head Coach Mike Wilkinson. “As a team, every time that you are able to grind one of these out, you hope that you can grow from it. And hopefully later in the year, it will pay dividends.”
HORNELL, NY
Portland Tribune

Newberg drops heartbreaker to McNary

Tigers sunk by penalties, late overtime field goal Friday at home; 2-0 Sheldon up next in another home game. In an ugly game filled to the brim with penalties and intense emotion, the Newberg High School football team lost 17-14 to McNary in overtime on Friday, Sept. 10, at Loran Douglas Field.
NEWBERG, OR
FOX2Now

Ladue Rams win OT thriller over Lindbergh

LADUE, MO–The best game of the night may have gone down in Ladue with the Rams hosting the Lindbergh Flyers. Ladue driving, with QB Beau Dolan finding Adonis Whitley, who took it to paydirt for a Rams touchdown. Lindbergh answers back, with an Adam Dupont 3 yard run for a...
LADUE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Tigers
Newport Plain Talk

Chowan wins double OT thriller at Tusculum, 42-36

GREENEVILLE—Chowan quarterback Bryce Witt passed for 274 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead the Hawks to a thrilling 46-38 double-overtime win over host Tusculum Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field in the first meeting between the two schools. Chowan, which won last week 30-24 in overtime at Mars Hill,...
TUSCULUM, TN
Garden City Telegram

Buffaloes use stingy defense, run game in OT win

Most coaches and football gurus will argue that the biggest improvement for teams is usually from Game 1 to Week 2. Make no mistake about that tried and true observation, the Garden City Buffaloes football team is a testament to that. On Friday night (Sept. 10), the Buffs hit the...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Daily Herald

Batavia rallies for OT win over Wheaton North

One might imagine many will forget Jalen Buckley's game-opening fumble once the haze of the overtime euphoria dissipates. Buckley, with the game-winning touchdown in overtime to lift Batavia over Wheaton North 23-17 on Friday, sure didn't. "I made some bad plays earlier in this game," said Buckley, a Batavia senior...
BATAVIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
OCRegister

Orange Lutheran football pulls out win over Damien in thrilling OT contest

LA VERNE — Damien came oh so close to shocking undefeated Orange Lutheran, but a late score by the Lancers and overtime did them in. Orange Lutheran’s Desmin Jackson caught an 18-yard pass from Logan Gonzalez for the game-winning score in overtime to defeat Damien, 41-38, on Friday night at Damien High.
ORANGE, CA
keizertimes.com

McNary blanks Franklin for third straight win

McNary midfielder Maya Alston pushes the ball downfield in the Celtics 1-0 win over Franklin (KEIZERTIMES/Matt Rawlings). Just four games into the year, the McNary girls’ soccer squad looks to be on the verge of having a breakout season. Junior forward Sydnee Alfano scored the lone goal of the contest...
SOCCER
msureporter.com

Mavs win first game of season in OT, look forward to Missouri

The Minnesota State (MSU) women’s soccer team got their official season underway over the weekend with their non-conference win over Missouri Southern (MSSU) in Mankato. The Mavs played a very defensive game throughout, specifically in the first half where MSU did not allow any shots on goal. The Mavericks connected with four of their six shots reaching the goalkeeper, but not being able to find the back of the goal in the first half.
Paintsville Herald

Matney strong: Central pulls out OT win

Interim head coach Steve Trimble said it best when he gathered his players on the field after Johnson Central defeated Cahokia, Illionois 42-36 in overtime Saturday afternoon. “Coach Matney would be proud of you guys.” Trimble said. And he was certainly right. The Golden Eagles, in their first home game...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz are ready to win this season

The Kentucky Wildcats are ready to return to their winning ways on the basketball court, and two of the team’s upperclassmen leaders are ready to lead the way. Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz were two of the leaders on last year’s team that struggled throughout the year, never really gaining their footing, and missing out on the postseason.
LEXINGTON, KY
Derrick

Bengals get some breaks in Week 1 win against Vikings in OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals needed some breaks to go their way in an overtime thriller against Minnesota. The hard-luck Bengals got few of them last season. So they can't help but feel they've turned some kind of corner after outlasting the Vikings 27-24 on Sunday.
NFL
mesapress.com

Mesa football begins season with a win, ready to work

The San Diego Mesa Olympians defeated the West Los Angeles Wildcats 31 to 0 in their season opener Saturday, September 4. The Olympians, coming off a year of no actual play time, looked fired up to be playing their first game back, making a quick touchdown less than two minutes into the first quarter. Freshman Quarterbacks Gunnar Gray and Quincy Welch made many fantastic passes over the course of the first half, allowing the team to make completions left and right. The Olympians defense was stellar as well, keeping the Wildcats scoreless. The first half ended with the Olympians leading 24 to 0, with touchdowns from Freshmen Daniel Latanca, Antoine Sullivan, and Blaze Zito, as well as a 42 yard field goal from Freshman Dominic Camacho.
SAN DIEGO, CA
papreplive.com

Diego Guzman scores in OT to give Norristown win over Reading

WEST NORRITON >> Norristown’s Diego Guzman generated scoring opportunities throughout the game Wednesday night against Reading. Whether it was taking shots himself or sending through-balls to teammates, the senior gave the Eagles plenty of chances to score. While his team scored two goals through 80 minutes, Guzman was held scoreless....
NORRISTOWN, PA
WKRC

Burrow's gutsy completion leads to Bengals pulling out OT win

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bailed out his head coach with a gutsy fourth down pass completion in overtime. Burrow connected with tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 31-yard gain on 4th-and-inches with less than a minute left in overtime and rookie Evan McPherson drilled a a 33-yard field goal with five seconds left to give the Bengals a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday before a crowd announced at 56,521 in Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL
buttesports.com

Cobras open with OT win

Quinn Nichols scored 1 minute, 47 seconds into overtime Saturday night, and the Butte Cobras opened the 2021-22 season with a 2-1 NA3HL victory over the Bozeman Icedogs at the Butte Community Ice Center. (Stats) Jonah Gilbert and Jonathan Schoof assisted on the game-winning goal. Butte took the lead in...
NHL
findlay.edu

Oilers Win OT Thriller

The Findlay Oilers defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 3-2 in overtime on Sep. 18th at Dehaven Field. Ky. Weselyan started the game off with an unassisted goal in the 5th minute by Madisyn Hunt. The Oilers got in on the scoring in the 30th minute when junior Sage Schnell scored a goal off an assist by sophomore Madeline Nartker.
FINDLAY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy