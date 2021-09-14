Ready wins in for McNary in OT

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders won their second overtime game in just three nights with a 3-2 win over LCAA rival Dansville on Wednesday evening in Hornell. “You have to find a different way to do it every night. And you’ve got to find it gainst a good opponent like Dansville, it’s always a battle with them. This is one of those things where you look at the mistakes we made, tuck it away and just try not to make them again,” said HHS Head Coach Mike Wilkinson. “As a team, every time that you are able to grind one of these out, you hope that you can grow from it. And hopefully later in the year, it will pay dividends.”

HORNELL, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO