Black children in California get disproportionately injured by law enforcement

For decades, police academies have taught new recruits that any traffic stop could be their last and to never hesitate to use force to save their own life. They frequently show videos of the most dangerous traffic stops, instilling in the minds of officers that any stop has the potential to turn violent. TV shows such as “Cops” frequently portray a scenario in which a traffic stop quickly escalates as a motorist draws a weapon out of nowhere, and within seconds, the officer is faced with a life-or-death situation. However, the data tells a different story. A study published in the Michigan Law Review found that as a “conservative estimate,” one in every 6.5 million traffic stops end in a “felonious killing of an officer,“ one in every 361,111 end in “assault that results in serious injury to an officer“ and one in every 6,959 end in assault of any kind against an officer. In addition to the idea that violence against police officers is common at traffic stops, there is the idea that such violence is often unprovoked or unexpected. However, this was the case in just over 3 percent of traffic stops in the study. The relative infrequency of violence against officers is contrasted with the narrative that both police officers and the general public are taught. The effect of this myth is officers who do not prioritize de-escalation tactics but instead view the people they have sworn to protect as likely criminals.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO