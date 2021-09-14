CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black children in California get disproportionately injured by law enforcement

By Mia Scher
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study led by researchers from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health found that Black children in California face a disproportionate amount of injuries from law enforcement compared to white children. The research was led by Ph.D. students Kriszta Farkas, Catherine Duarte and Professor Jennifer Ahern, all of whom...

Comments / 17

#suckaduck
9d ago

He should sign a law that stops blacks from committing crimes. That would instantly end all police brutality. Maybe the criminals need better training?

Reply(2)
12
Pat MaCrotch
9d ago

should probably give full context. if blacks commit most violent crime then logically they would be victims of violence from police.

Reply(2)
14
Moose McKnuckle
8d ago

Because their taught at a young age to fight back, mouth off, and just be disobedient, because you can't let the "cracker" tell you what to do. A friend of mine (who's black) told me, as a kid he watched his mother flash and mouth off to cops, and at his age he believed it was the cool thing to do and that if you got no respect it was fair game to disrespect all authority. He told me that after his mother was killed by the other woman she jumped and tried to beat up, he was forced to grow up and think about his lifestyle. Luckily his grandmother was a sweetheart and raised him to be a respectful and level headed human after his mothers death.

Reply
5
 

CBS Sacramento

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Minnesota state troopers purged emails and texts after Black Lives Matter protests, major testifies

Minnesota’s state patrol officers allegedly deleted their messages and emails immediately after the protests over George Floyd's death last year, testimony in a lawsuit stated. Journalists were targeted during the unrest, the testimony revealed.At a hearing on 28 July, Major Joseph Dwyer testified that a “vast majority of the agency”, including him, had purged messages after the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests rocked the United States. However, he maintained that troopers were not acting on orders to delete records, instead, it is a “standard practice” for troopers to follow.Under the state data law, the police department is required to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

LAPD enacts COVID-19 overtime policies for officers

The Los Angeles Police Department is changing its policies on overtime and off-duty security jobs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new policy comes as L.A. County is seeing an encouraging downward trend in coronavirus hospitalizations. On Friday, the LAPD announced that officers will be not be allowed to work overtime at major events […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harvard Crimson

HUPD Arresting Black People at Disproportionate Rate, New Data Shows

The Harvard University Police Department has been arresting Black people at a disproportionate rate compared to the general population over the last three years. By Yuen Ting Chow. The Harvard University Police Department has been arresting Black people at a disproportionate rate compared to the general population over the last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
KEPR

Staffing shortages in local law Enforcement

Tri-Cities, WA — Staff shortages are effecting businesses and services all over the Tri-Cities, including our police forces. Currently, the Pasco Police Department has five openings, Kennewick has 12, including seven officers, Richland has nine, West Richland two and the Benton County Sheriff's Office has 12, including the Sheriff and Undersheriff.
PASCO, WA
blavity.com

Black Children In California More Likely To Be Hospitalized For Police Violence, Study Shows

According to a new study, Black children in the state of California are more likely to be hospitalized due to police-related injuries. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, analyzed injuries of children and teenagers sustained by law enforcement from 2005 to 2017. Using data from emergency department visits and inpatient hospitalizations, they found that Black boys ages 15 to 19 had the highest rate of hospitalization due to police violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAFF

COVID-19 impacting law enforcement

"I think by the end of this calendar year, I would anticipate that there is enough data on safety and efficacy that there will be vaccines recommended for those that are younger than age 12." Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19 Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The president is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
yourcentralvalley.com

California sees high voter registration ahead of recall, but likely voters are disproportionately white, study says

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The final report of registration. from the California Secretary of State’s Office found that nearly 89 percent of all eligible Californians are registered to vote ahead of the recall election. It’s an increase of nearly 10 percent from in 2018 when Gov. Gavin Newsom was elected, and about 18 percent higher than the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.
CALIFORNIA STATE
City Journal

A 9/11 Law Enforcement Lesson

The September 11, 2001, terror attacks radically changed how America does intelligence work and how it monitors and battles extremism. The transformation that 9/11 brought about was top-to-bottom, from the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to public messaging instructing citizens, “if you see something, say something.” Law enforcement now had to confront a new type of criminality, harder to define and detect but critical to stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastcountytoday.net

Bill to Ban California Law Enforcement Gangs Sent to Governors Desk

Last week, the California State Assembly voted 78-0 to ban police gangs in every law enforcement agency in California. The bill now heads to Governor Gavin Newsoms desk for signature. The bill, AB 958, was introduced by Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) back in February. On Sept. 3, it passed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Poverty behind COVID’s disproportionate impact on Blacks

Since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, Black Americans have borne the brunt of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black Americans are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 compared to their White counterparts. In the nation’s capital, while Black Americans make up 45% of the population, they account for 76% of the COVID-19 deaths, according to D.C. government data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Police should not enforce traffic law

Police should not enforce traffic law

For decades, police academies have taught new recruits that any traffic stop could be their last and to never hesitate to use force to save their own life. They frequently show videos of the most dangerous traffic stops, instilling in the minds of officers that any stop has the potential to turn violent. TV shows such as “Cops” frequently portray a scenario in which a traffic stop quickly escalates as a motorist draws a weapon out of nowhere, and within seconds, the officer is faced with a life-or-death situation. However, the data tells a different story. A study published in the Michigan Law Review found that as a “conservative estimate,” one in every 6.5 million traffic stops end in a “felonious killing of an officer,“ one in every 361,111 end in “assault that results in serious injury to an officer“ and one in every 6,959 end in assault of any kind against an officer. In addition to the idea that violence against police officers is common at traffic stops, there is the idea that such violence is often unprovoked or unexpected. However, this was the case in just over 3 percent of traffic stops in the study. The relative infrequency of violence against officers is contrasted with the narrative that both police officers and the general public are taught. The effect of this myth is officers who do not prioritize de-escalation tactics but instead view the people they have sworn to protect as likely criminals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

