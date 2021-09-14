NBA NOW 22 launches on Android and iOS this fall, pre-registration is live

6:49pm: A NBPA confirms the hiring of Tremaglio in a press release, adding that Roberts will retire at the end of the year. McCollum said of the new executive director: “Tamika has been by our side for many years, advising us on the best practices and policies needed for our organization to operate more like a successful business. Given Michele’s strong leadership and guidance that have brought us to where we are today, we were looking for a next-generation leader, who has the skills, vision, and credibility to pick up where Michele will leave off and to elevate our Union to even greater heights. Tamika’s well-rounded experience in collective bargaining, staff management, revenue creation, wealth preservation and culture building, undoubtedly will put our players in the best position to succeed.”

