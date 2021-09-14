CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA NOW 22 launches on Android and iOS this fall, pre-registration is live

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe officially licensed NBA basketball game, NBA NOW 22 is almost ready for prime time. Just like every other year, NBA NOW 22 is expected to make its debut on Android and iOS in fall. Based on what happened in the last couple of years, we expect the game to be released sometime in October.

Joel Embiid
VentureBeat

Com2Us will launch NBA Now 22 collectible card game

Com2us is preparing to launch its NBA Now 22 basketball simulation and card-collecting mobile game. Now 22 will feature more than 4,000 active and retired pros, so players can create teams of players from any era. This game is for iOS and Android, and it doesn’t have a release date yet. It’s one of a number of new games the NBA has licensed for mobile studios.
VIDEO GAMES
