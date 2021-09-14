CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
28-year-old man shot and killed in Canoga Park identified

By Rebekah Ludman
 9 days ago
|Photo courtesy of LA County Coroner’s

The 28-year-old man shot and killed in an apartment in Canoga Park was identified Monday by the coroner’s office.

Charles Tingzon was shot about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Vassar Avenue, near Sherman Way, authorities said.

Patrol officers from the Topanga Community Police Station responded to an “ambulance assault with a deadly weapon shots fired” call at the location and found Tingzon suffering two gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Tingzon was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

A motive for the shooting was unknown. A suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

