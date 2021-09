Royal Mail has cautioned over rising costs and insisted higher demand for parcels is here to stay despite a drop in deliveries over the summer.The group reported a 9% fall in total parcel deliveries by volume across July and August, while parcel revenues fell 4.6% to £773 million.But the group said the parcels arm was expected to see “month-on-month fluctuations” in parcel deliveries following the surge in demand in the early days of the pandemic.It said it was “increasingly confident” that the trend for higher UK parcel deliveries was permanent after the shift towards online shopping amid the pandemic.The latest...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO