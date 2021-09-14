CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football Scoreboard Show Week 5 Pick-6 Rankings

By Sam Crenshaw, Daminon Lewis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article7A – No changes at the top of 7A as both No. Collins Hill and Mill Creek picked up wins Friday night to remain unbeaten and maintain their respective positions in the 7A pick six. However, last week’s No. 3 Walton was handed their first loss of the season as they fell to West Forsyth, who returns at No. 6 51-35, dropping them out of the rankings. Last week’s No. 4 Lowndes was the only other team to suffer a loss as they fell to unbeaten Lee County 24-21, their second loss of the season and falling out of the top six teams. Both No. 3 Colquitt (previous No. 5) and No. 4 Roswell (previous No. 6) were winners on Friday and each jumped up two spots in the rankings. Returning to the top six at No. 5 is Milton coming off back to back wins off national opponents.

