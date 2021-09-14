Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 9/13

The Dow Jones, and S&P 500 clawed back on Monday breaking their losing streak, but the Nasdaq was not as lucky. ARK funds tracked similarly to the Nasdaq but ultimately fared far worse. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.3%, while ARKG did the worst, down 2.3% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 537,882 shares of Zhongan, 400,800 shares of Yeahka, 47,842 shares of Facebook, & 135,536 shares of JD.com.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 12,773 shares of Cellectis, 12,958 shares of Codexis, & 458,088 shares of Bristol-Myers.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 83,450 shares of Teradyne, 63,695 shares of Trimble 76,700 shares of Nintendo, & 542,589 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 86,984 shares of Iridium Communications.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 95,707 shares of LendingClub, 212,788 shares of Unity Software, & 534,912 shares of Adyen.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 537,882 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 400,800 ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 47,842 ARKF Sell JD JD.COM INC 135,536 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 96 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 92 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 96 ARKG Sell DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 96 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 307 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 12,773 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 12,958 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 458,088 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 83,450 ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 63,695 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 76,700 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 6,840 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 542,589 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 84,388 ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 86,984 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 50 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 95,707 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 1,100 ARKW Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 212,788 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 534,912

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.