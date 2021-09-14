CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Gov. Kay Ivey: Let’s empower women and be a voice for unborn children

Tuscaloosa News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notion that one cannot be an advocate for both women and unborn children is simply wrong. Those that pit women against their unborn babies are not advancing solutions, but instead making these children the unjustified scapegoats when we could be making real, meaningful progress, not only for the women of today, but also of tomorrow. No doubt, that includes those unborn baby girls. If we truly want to continue taking steps forward for women’s rights, let’s empower women and be a voice for unborn children.

www.tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Outbreak Alabama: Kay Ivey’s COVID ‘hypocrisy’

This is a podcast/audio story. Listen to “Outbreak Alabama: Stories from a Pandemic,” above. Today, we hear from AL.com columnist Roy S. Johnson, who recently wrote about Governor Kay Ivey’s handling of the COVID crisis in Alabama. Ivey recently had some strong words in response to President Joe Biden’s COVID...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa News

What we know about Facebook taking down Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign page on Tuesday

Alabama governor Kay Ivey's campaign page on Facebook went down on Tuesday morning after what the social media company said was an incorrect flagging of the page. Here's what we know so far. 'PATIENCE IS WEARING THIN':Biden rolls out vaccine requirements that will affect 100 million workers. What Ivey's campaign...
EDUCATION
Tuscaloosa News

Gov. Kay Ivey's re-election page on Facebook temporarily goes down

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign page on Facebook went down on Tuesday morning after what the social media company said was an incorrect flagging of the page. Ivey's campaign accused the company of pulling down her page over a post expressing opposition to a vaccine plan by President Joe Biden.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Biden’s vaccine mandates have Kay Ivey, GOP governors seeing red

This is an opinion cartoon. Republican governors are bullish on COVID, bearish on Biden vax mandates. Interesting how southern GOP governors score political points by throwing COVID safety protocols to the wind and their own people into the fire. The more men, women and children who get sick and die in Florida and Texas, the better their respective governors will do in the next election, apparently.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AL.com

Alabama Democratic Party leader fires back at Kay Ivey over Biden comments

The executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party has fired back at Gov. Kay Ivey over her criticism of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and Ivey’s pledge to block efforts to impose it on Alabamians. Executive Director Wade Perry accused Ivey of “playing political games” over a crisis that...
HEALTH
AL.com

Bring it on: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to President Joe Biden

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
alabamanews.net

Gov. Kay Ivey Issues Response to President Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a response to President Biden’s new push to get more Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden announced new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans. The government’s new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
news4sanantonio.com

Governor Kay Ivey calls President Biden's Mandates "Overreaching"

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Following President Biden’s remarks announcing COVID-19 mandates this afternoon, Governor Ivey issued the following statement:. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey optimistic about lawmakers’ response to plan for new Alabama prisons

Gov. Kay Ivey said today she is encouraged by the reaction from lawmakers to the upcoming special session on prison construction. The governor talked about the plan during a luncheon speech to the Kiwanis Club in Montgomery today and spoke with reporters afterward. Legislators have heard presentations in their caucuses on the plan. House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, has said it has strong support in the Republican caucus.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#The U S Supreme Court#The White House#State Legislature#The Supreme Court#Americans
WAFF

Gov. Ivey to speak on several issues on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is expected to hold a meeting with the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. The governor is expected to speak on the state’s strong economic comeback, the status of ongoing conversations surrounding Alabama’s long-neglected prison challenges, redistricting, encouraging COVID-19 vaccine and her opposition to President Joe Biden’s federal mandates.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

VOICES for Alabama’s Children appoints Collier Tynes as CEO

VOICES for Alabama’s Children, the state’s leading research, policy and advocacy organization for children, is pleased to announce Collier Tynes as its new CEO, effective Nov. 1, 2021. Tynes comes to VOICES with experience in the public and nonprofit sectors as the previous chief of staff to Alabama First Lady Dianne Bentley as well as chief of staff at Gateway. Gateway is Birmingham’s first and oldest child and family services agency, with a 130-year-old legacy of innovation in foster care, family counseling, and trauma-healing services.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa News

AT LARGE: Aspects of Texas abortion law could come back to haunt us

I have never written about abortion in this space for a couple of reasons. For one, I am conflicted on the subject. I don’t believe “personhood” begins at conception, or even at, say, at six weeks. When the fetus becomes a person I can’t say, although I tend to believe...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tuscaloosa News

A new take on pro-life: Anti-vaxxers need more protection than a 'fertilized speck'

Once upon a time, religion held sway in American life. From 1619 to the 1950s, it was used to deny African Americans, Native Americans, homosexuals, women, and others equal protection of the law. Today, only women are still being burdened by positive laws denying them control of their reproductive health as a result of spurious argumentation about the nature of potential new life they may be carrying.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy