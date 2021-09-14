Gov. Kay Ivey: Let’s empower women and be a voice for unborn children

The notion that one cannot be an advocate for both women and unborn children is simply wrong. Those that pit women against their unborn babies are not advancing solutions, but instead making these children the unjustified scapegoats when we could be making real, meaningful progress, not only for the women of today, but also of tomorrow. No doubt, that includes those unborn baby girls. If we truly want to continue taking steps forward for women’s rights, let’s empower women and be a voice for unborn children.