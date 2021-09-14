Are you a ‘skinimalist’?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Menswear news. This menswear issue is the fourth for which we have collaborated with the stylist Julian Ganio, and as ever it has given me much joy. Julian works with many major houses at the cutting edge of fashion, but my favourite stories are those where he puts human relationships to the fore. When first talking about this issue, he sent me a moodboard that featured images of fathers and sons. Most were fairly candid, many of the figures were well-known. What they captured, however, was the odd formality of the father-son dynamic and how that relationship was projected in the clothes they chose to wear. There was Marlon Brando, looking nothing like a matinee idol, grinning at his baby son. And the Prince of Wales, sweetly formal in a suit with princes William and Harry, dressed in loafers, knee socks and adorably shouty crimson shorts. Winston Churchill smiling in a long coat with astrakhan cuffs and a shawl collar alongside his son – barely adolescent but already grinning with entitlement – in a suit of pale-grey tweed. The pictures, even in the most formal compositions, offered a moment of emotional availability, tenderness and pride.

