CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Electric vehicle revolution supplies good news for Alabama’s future

Tuscaloosa News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicle announcements came fast and furious in the last year as major automobile manufacturers announced plans to accelerate electrification. Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are planning to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2030 and General Motors is preparing to go fully electric by 2035. Honda targets 2040 as the date to be all-electric while Toyota has announced 70 electrified models will be available from all its brands by 2025. Ford is investing $29 billion in EVs through 2025 and is releasing its F-150 Lightning pick-up truck in 2022.

www.tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US special envoy to Haiti quits over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest over his nation's “inhumane treatment of migrants,” a move that represents the sharpest internal criticism yet of the Biden administration's handling of Haitian migrants. In a resignation letter, Daniel Foote, a former ambassador to Zambia, said he could not be...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Garrett
Person
Kay Ivey
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy