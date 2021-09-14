CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs to see freshman quarterback of Memphis Tigers

By Robbie Faulk
Starkville Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers trot out freshman Seth Henigan to run their offense every week and he’s gotten off to a solid start this year with 265 yards in week one and 417 last week against Arkansas State with five touchdowns. This week will kick up a notch for Henigan against a Southeastern Conference defense and that’s the same situation that Leach was in last season with Will Rogers as his starter through an all-SEC schedule.

Will Rogers
