Senior Nicola Carusone scored a second-half goal that was enough for Princeton to stave off Robbinsville 2-1 in Princeton. Sophomore Patrick Kenah opened up proceedings for Princeton in the second half off of an assist from junior Richard Wegmann. Junior Emanuel Noyola assisted on Caruson’s goal. Senior goalie Carl Birge had seven saves for Princeton, which put up 18 shots on goal.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO