‘STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW’ EXPLORES THE TRIALS OF LOVE, RELATIONSHIPS AND SELF-DISCOVERY

vmediabackstage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMANTIC RELATIONSHIPS COME FULL CIRCLE IN THIS ENTERTAINING MUSICAL. The San Francisco Playhouse’s rousing production of “Starting Here, Starting Now” is a stellar musical revue based on the songs of Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire (Big, Baby, Closer Than Ever). The musical is now live on stage or streamed through October 2nd at the SFPH. Directed by Susi Damilano and Nicole Helfer with Music Direction by Dave Dobrusky and Choreographed by Nicole Helfer. “Starting Here, Starting Now” is a very entertaining piece of theatre that is funny, witty, and charming. We see ourselves, past and present” says Bill English, Artistic Director of SFPH. The cast features Rinabeth Apostol, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Keith Pinto, and Melissa WolfKlain. This 90 minute cabaret style musical was first produced at the Manhattan Theater Club back in 1976.

Starting Here, Starting Now

Love is all around in “Starting Here, Starting Now,” a musical revue of over 20 songs, each one an independent vignette about life. San Francisco Playhouse offers Susi Damilano’s well-directed, high-energy rendering of this 1976 compilation of Maltby and Shire songs. The winsome foursome of Rinabeth Apostol, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Keith Pinto, and Melissa WolfKlain warble and hoof their way through the evening with verve and enthusiasm in a concept and score with both strengths and weaknesses.
Song-and-dance quartet charms in ‘Starting Here, Starting Now’

San Francisco Playhouse, the excellent downtown theater company perhaps best known for producing local premieres of new off-Broadway dramas and comedies, also stages popular musicals yearly, most often in the summer. It’s carrying on that tradition now in the pandemic era, with some tweaking. The show is opening in the fall, not the summer, and rather than a standard musical, it’s a musical revue of 25 “story-songs” that cover a wide emotional range.
