‘STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW’ EXPLORES THE TRIALS OF LOVE, RELATIONSHIPS AND SELF-DISCOVERY

ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIPS COME FULL CIRCLE IN THIS ENTERTAINING MUSICAL. The San Francisco Playhouse’s rousing production of “Starting Here, Starting Now” is a stellar musical revue based on the songs of Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire (Big, Baby, Closer Than Ever). The musical is now live on stage or streamed through October 2nd at the SFPH. Directed by Susi Damilano and Nicole Helfer with Music Direction by Dave Dobrusky and Choreographed by Nicole Helfer. “Starting Here, Starting Now” is a very entertaining piece of theatre that is funny, witty, and charming. We see ourselves, past and present” says Bill English, Artistic Director of SFPH. The cast features Rinabeth Apostol, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Keith Pinto, and Melissa WolfKlain. This 90 minute cabaret style musical was first produced at the Manhattan Theater Club back in 1976.